Upgrade Your Home Gym With Up to $900 Off Peloton's Treadmill Packages

Picking the best treadmill isn't always easy with so many to choose from. But the Peloton Tread and Tread Plus are a new take on the standard treadmill design, and they offer features you might not even know existed. Treadmills can be a very costly addition to your home gym, and that can mean they're often out of reach for most people. But sometimes there's a deal that changes that, and we've got not just one, but two of them right here.

Peloton is already offering hundreds of dollars off the Tread and Tread Plus. And if you enter the discount code TREADFAM24 at checkout, you'll save even more. By the time you've stacked that code on top of the original discount, you'll save up to $500 off a new Tread or a whopping $900 on the Tread Plus. Note that the discount code and original deals are only available through March 19, so you'll want to act fast.

Both of these treadmills are available in various configurations, including a base model, a starter package with additional equipment, and an ultimate package that includes even more stuff. The biggest discounts are, understandably, to be had on the more costly bundles, but that doesn't mean you won't save across the board.

For example, the Tread Basics Package would normally cost $2,995, but if you enter the discount code, that price will fall to just $2,595, saving you $400. The Tread offers adjustable speed and incline and will automatically follow your instructor's cues, which you'll see on the large 23.8-inch tilting touchscreen, and that's where the speakers are located too.

Looking to save the absolute most money possible? The Tread Plus Ultimate Package would normally sell for $6,405, but right now, you can pay just $5,505, which is an incredible $900 off. You'll get a raft of accessories as well as an upgraded 32-inch touchscreen, a soundbar and more.

As strong as these discounts might be, we know these Peloton treadmills are still costly. Have a look at our list of the best fitness deals if you're looking to spend a little less while still getting the gear you need to stay healthy.