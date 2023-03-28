Upgrade Your Home Gym With Up to 34% Off Peloton Equipment and Apparel

A gym membership isn't the only way to get fit. Peloton makes some of our favorite equipment for at-home workouts, and right now, you can snag some at a serious discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 34% off a variety of Peloton gear, including its ultrapopular stationary bike, as well as a selection of weights, mats and apparel so you can tackle a variety of workouts right at home. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Peloton Bike earned a spot on our list of the best smart workout equipment for 2023 as our favorite smart stationary bike. It's compact, with a small 4-by-2-foot footprint, and makes it easy to get a cardio workout in -- rain or shine. But the main benefit is that it comes with a 22-inch HD touchscreen that makes it easy to follow along with Peloton's huge selection of live and on-demand classes (as long as you have a ). Right now you can pick up the , which saves you $200 compared to the usual price. And to use it, you'll need a pair of , which you can snag for $106 right now, $19 off.

Peloton also offers a variety of strength training and yoga classes, and if you want to take advantage of them, you can snag a pair of for $64 ($9 off) and a for $60 ($10 off). Fancy some new workout apparel to go with your new equipment? You can shop , , and more on sale right now as well. And be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best fitness deals available now for even more bargains on equipment, apparel and fitness trackers.