Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Deals On New and Refurb Razer Gear

Just like your in-game gear, the mouse, keyboard and other equipment you use for gaming can end up being the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup is in need of an upgrade, now's a great time to do some shopping. Woot currently has a selection of both new and refurbished Razer gaming gear that you can pick up at a discount, including keyboards, headsets, streaming cameras and more. These deals are available through Wednesday, Dec. 14, but Woot often has a limited supply, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

Razer makes some of our favorite gaming gear on the market, and right now you have a chance to pick some up at a bargain. The is a membrane keyboard with fully programmable macros and customizable RGB backlighting, and was named one of our favorite gaming keyboards under $100 for 2022. And right now, you can snag a refurbished model for just $25, which saves you $35 compared to the .

If you do a lot of online gaming, a proper headset is crucial for chatting and strategizing with your teammates. We named the Razer BlackShark V2 the most comfortable wired PC headset under $100, and right now you can pick the a refurbished model of the upgraded for just $40, which saves you $20 compared to the . It's equipped with 50mm drivers, passive noise cancellation, support for 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems.

And if you've got aspirations of being a big-time game streamer, you'll need some proper equipment to help you get started. This comes with a with built-in auto-focus and a , which has a 14mm condenser capsule and a precise supercardioid pickup pattern. It's everything you need to start your channel. This kit is in new condition, and is on sale for just $65, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price. You can also pick up both pieces separately for $40 or less in case you only need one or the other.

Read more: Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less