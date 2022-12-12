ChatGPT's AI Chatbot Blur Your Home on Google Maps Gift Picks From CNET Editors 17 Superb Gift Ideas Lensa AI Selfies Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Prepping for 'Avatar 2' 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix
Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Deals On New and Refurb Razer Gear

Right now at Woot, you can save on both new and used Razer gaming keyboards, headsets, streaming cameras and more. But hurry, some items have already sold out.
Just like your in-game gear, the mouse, keyboard and other equipment you use for gaming can end up being the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup is in need of an upgrade, now's a great time to do some shopping. Woot currently has a selection of both new and refurbished Razer gaming gear that you can pick up at a discount, including keyboards, headsets, streaming cameras and more. These deals are available through Wednesday, Dec. 14, but Woot often has a limited supply, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. 

See at Woot

Razer makes some of our favorite gaming gear on the market, and right now you have a chance to pick some up at a bargain. The Cynosa V2 is a membrane keyboard with fully programmable macros and customizable RGB backlighting, and was named one of our favorite gaming keyboards under $100 for 2022. And right now, you can snag a refurbished model for just $25, which saves you $35 compared to the original list price

If you do a lot of online gaming, a proper headset is crucial for chatting and strategizing with your teammates. We named the Razer BlackShark V2 the most comfortable wired PC headset under $100, and right now you can pick the a refurbished model of the upgraded BlackShark V2 X for just $40, which saves you $20 compared to the original list price. It's equipped with 50mm drivers, passive noise cancellation, support for 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems. 

And if you've got aspirations of being a big-time game streamer, you'll need some proper equipment to help you get started. This streaming starter kit comes with a Razer Kiyo X full HD streaming webcam with built-in auto-focus and a Razer Seiren USB microphone, which has a 14mm condenser capsule and a precise supercardioid pickup pattern. It's everything you need to start your channel. This kit is in new condition, and is on sale for just $65, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price. You can also pick up both pieces separately for $40 or less in case you only need one or the other.

