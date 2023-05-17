Upgrade Your Game With $30 Off Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller

Adorama is giving you the chance to upgrade your Xbox gaming setup right now with $30 off the Elite Series 2 Core controller. Down to $100, this deal marks a return to the lowest we have seen Microsoft's latest controller go, though the deal probably won't last for long. Shipping is free. Other retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Microsoft's own store have the controller listed for just a few bucks more.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller, unveiled in September 2022, is essentially a more affordable, trimmed-down version of its namesake Elite Series 2. As you'd expect, the two offerings share a bunch of features, like adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberized grips and 40 hours of rechargeable battery life -- all things that can help serious players up their performance and stay in the game for longer.

The Core version, however, comes without the swappable paddles, thumbsticks and D-pad or the charging dock and protective case. If you decide you want all of those customization options down the line, they can be purchased separately in the Complete Component Pack, meaning you can get in the door for less with the Core model and spend the extra as and when you need to.