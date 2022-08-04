OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Upgrade Your Family Movie Nights With an Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen

Get $75 off of a 16-foot inflatable projector screen on Amazon.
Holiday Styling movie projector screen with chairs in backyard
Holiday Styling

Summer is coming to a close, so take advantage of these warm summer nights while you can. Venture outdoors and level up your family movie nights, with an inflatable movie screen. Get the movie theater experience in your own backyard. Or celebrate the upcoming football season and invite friends over to watch the games this fall. Right now you can save $75 off a 16-foot inflatable projector screen on Amazon when you apply the coupon. 

Each inflatable projector screen kit includes a wide sturdy frame, white seamless projection screen, quiet electric blower and tie-down ropes. The movie screen only takes minutes to set up. The 110V electric blower provided inflates the screen quickly, and quietly keeps it inflated throughout the movie. The seamless projection screen provides you with a clear, crease-free picture. And the screen allows for front or back projections. The white screen sheet is washable as well, so you don't have to worry about messy accidents. It also folds up for easy transportation. Don't miss out on this fun offer, and upgrade your next movie night.

