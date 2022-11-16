Upgrade Your Entertainment Setup With $50 Off the Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar earned a spot on our list of the best soundbars and the best streaming devices for 2022 because it offers the best of both worlds. This single-piece soundbar offers a serious improvement over your TV's audio, and doubles as a 4K media streamer, and right now you can pick it up for 38% off. , as well as other retailers like and , currently have it on sale for just $80, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts are coming and going fast as we get closer to Black Friday, so we'd recommend getting you order in sooner rather than later.

Roku is our favorite streaming device platform out there at the moment thanks to its easy-to-navigate menus and straightforward search feature. And it's even better when it's combined with a soundbar that will upgrade the audio of all your favorite shows and movies. The Roku Streambar is equipped with four internal speakers, and features support for Dolby Audio for crisp, clean sound. Plus, it supports AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use it to stream music from your phone. It's capable of streaming in stunning 4K resolution, as well as HDR for vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. And you can customize the home screen so all your favorite streaming apps are always front and center whenever you boot it up.

If you're in the market for a different soundbar for your TV, you can checkout our roundup of all the best deals you can shop right now. Though you won't find any other options that double as a 4K streaming device on that list.