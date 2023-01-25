Upgrade Your Entertainment Hub With TCL 5-Series TVs From $370

TVs have come a long way in recent years. If you've been considering upgrading your entertainment hub with a new 4K screen, look no further than the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED smart Roku TV.

The 65-inch display is marked down to $500 at Amazon for a limited time, saving you $40 on the list price. And if a 65-inch screen will overwhelm your space, you can also snag the 55-inch model at a steal. It's just $370 right now -- a $60 savings. That brings both sets to a new all-time low, but these deals won't last long, so we recommend you make your purchase soon if you want to nab one while it's on sale.

The TCL 5-Series is a solid upgrade for your main entertainment space. With 4K resolution, four HDMI inputs and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, along with QLED quantum dot technology, you'll get bright colors, high contrast and lifelike clarity, so that you can immerse yourself in movies, video games, live sports and more. Its Roku operating system is our favorite of the smart TV platforms, with a clear interface and wide selection of apps.

This TV also automatically adjusts your picture for you, including smart 4K upscaling. Its Auto Game Mode will activate when a compatible game console is detected, so that you'll have low-latency, smooth action for your gaming, thanks to a variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology.

And if this particular screen isn't the right fit for your home, be sure to check out our roundup of other great 4K TV deals happening now.