Upgrade Your Cleaning Routine for Less With Woot's Refurb Roomba Sale

Having to dust every day can be quite exhausting, which is why having a robot vacuum can make your life a lot easier. Some of the best ones are quite expensive, but if you're willing to go with a refurbished model, you can grab one for a great price. Woot is selling five different refurbished Roomba vacuums, all of which have been factory reconditioned by iRobot.

If you're looking for the cheapest option, then the iRobot Roomba I3 Evo is probably it, and it even has some of the fancier features you might expect with a higher-end model for just $170. For example, it's intelligent enough not only to learn your schedule and vacuum around that but also to detect what parts get dirtier than others and focus on those spots or vacuum them more often. It also has multi-function rubber brushes that can deal with pet hair and different surfaces like carpets, so it's a pretty versatile robot vacuum.

If you're willing to pay a little bit extra, the iRobot Roomba J7 is even smarter, especially when it comes to pets, since it can avoid pet waste and not spread it all over your house. The same tech also works great to avoid other stuff on the floor, like toys, power chords, and things of that nature. You can grab it now for $250, or spend an extra $50 and get it with the self-emptying base for $300.

Finally, we have the smartest model of this sale, the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, which is also self-emptying and has a large storage capacity. It also has more powerful suction for deeper cleaning, and it leverages its processing power and sensors to do as thorough a clean as possible. Even at a discount, it's on the expensive side at $500 but that's close to $150 off its retail price.

Given the manufacturer has serviced these models and put each through its 10-point diagnostic assessment, you shouldn't have too many worries about going for a refurb in this instance. Each is also thoroughly cleaned and packaged in a new box with all the essential accessories.