Upgrade Your Bed or Bath During the Boll & Branch Friends and Family Event

Getting luxury threads for your home can be costly, but if you hold out for a good deal, they can be well worth the splurge. Boll & Branch combines quality craftsmanship with organic fabrics and fair and ethical practices to provide you an indulgence you can feel good about. This company carries sheets, duvet sets, blankets, throws, pillows and much more that can transform your space into a cozy oasis.

Boll & Branch hosts our favorite organic mattress protector of the year as well as our pick for best luxury organic cotton sheets. And now through Sept 18, Boll & Branch is hosting its Friends and Family Event and offering 15% off sitewide with code FF15, as well as up to 50% off sale items.

That 15% discount brings a set of in a Queen size down from $278 to just $236. And a set of four plush comes to just $160, down from $188. The stunning duvet sets are easy to love, and though this damask is regularly $338, you can snag it for only $287.

Stepping out of the shower and into classic comfort, this white and navy is regularly $128, marked down to $72, but with an additional 15% off in savings, you can bring it home for just $61. And if your bedroom needs a handsome pop of texture, the blanket, regularly $178, can be yours for a tidy $151.

