Upgrade Your Audio With Discounts on Bose Soundbars, Surround Speakers and More

When it comes to quality speakers, Bose is a trusted name with a reputation for excellence -- which usually comes at a premium price. If you're looking to upgrade your home audio, you can save some serious cash during the Bose Home Audio sale happening at Amazon. Grab Bose soundbars, surround speakers and more at discounts of up to 29%. These offers expire tonight, Jan. 20, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to snag deals on sweet audio upgrades.

Soundbars can be a great addition to your space, offering a huge improvement over what most TV speakers can deliver. And if you want a smart soundbar with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, look no further than the . This wireless Bluetooth soundbar is simple to set up and has noise-rejecting microphones that should hear your voice commands even while you're cranking out music or other entertainment.

CNET's Ty Pendlebury praised the Bose Soundbar 900 for its superior sound and ease of use. The soundbar houses nine drivers, including two tweeters, four racetrack transducers, a center tweeter, plus two dipole (up-firing) transducers for Dolby Atmos, and even boasts its own PhaseGuide for Atmos content that should give this soundbar a leg up over its leading competitors. The only major downside in our review was the hefty price tag, but Amazon has slashed it to $699, saving you $200.

If you're looking for something a little less spendy, the is a potent little soundbar with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity, allowing for a simple setup that will help you hear your favorite content better by improving on the sound your TV speakers can provide. Thanks to two angled full-range drivers, you should get a wider and more natural sound that clarifies speech and elevates vocals. You can also pair this soundbar with a compatible Bose Bass Module, though you will have to buy that separately. This compact soundbar is marked down by 29% right now -- an $80 savings, meaning you'll pay just $199 right now.

And if you are interested in a subwoofer for your setup, you can save $100 on the , bringing the price to $399. This 10-inch square subwoofer has a compact design that can deliver oomph to your sound without stealing a whole lot of space. It has a 5.25-inch driver and connects to compatible Bose soundbars using Bluetooth.

There are plenty of other options worth checking out as well, so be sure to shop the to find the right fit for your entertainment space.