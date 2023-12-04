Upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro and Save Almost $400 at Woot

If you're in the Google ecosystem and eyeing one of its flagship phones, then you're probably considering the Pixel 8 Pro. Unfortunately, it's not as great as some were hoping it to be, and you can actually save quite a bit of money by going with the Pixel 7 Pro, which is still an excellent phone. You can even get a substantial discount from Woot on a brand-new 256GB Pixel 7 Pro for $600 rather than the $999 it usually goes for. That's a whopping $399 discount and $30 less than the 128GB model is going for at Amazon.

The Pixel 7 Pro appears on our list of best phones to buy in 2023, and for good reason. It has a sleek design and a lot of power under the hood with its Tensor G2 chip that puts it on par with something like the Samsung S22 Ultra in terms of performance. That means you get a smooth experience out of using it, especially with the latest Android software, which the Pixel 7 Pro is optimized to use given that Google makes Android.

You also get three excellent cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. There's also a lot more AI in the imaging software this time around and even includes a photo unblur tool which is useful in a lot of scenarios. You'll also get to see all your pics on a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen that's running a 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the latter of which makes for a snappy experience and is what you'd want to see on a flagship phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro continues to be an impressive phone in 2023, while the Pixel 8 Pro suffered from quite a few issues post-launch. As such, it's worth considering the Pixel 7 Pro and this discounted price, or, if you'd rather go for something else entirely, check out our roundup of the best phone deals available right now.