Upgrade to the Latest Windows OS for Only $30 Right Now

If you're running an old operating system or a Home edition of Windows 11, now's the time to make the switch to the latest and greatest Windows OS. Right now Windows users looking to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro have a chance to snag a license for only $30 through this limited-time deal at StackSocial. That's a whopping $170 discount versus buying directly from Microsoft -- but it won't be around for long.
Whether you're building your own PC or you've recently bought a new laptop or computer and have ended up with the Home edition of Windows 11, this is a solid offer on a license to Windows 11 Pro. The Home edition locks a few good features that some might find useful, and since upgrading to a Pro license that unlocks these features usually costs $200 direct from Microsoft, many won't make the leap. But right now you can grab this deal from StackSocial, which discounts the license down to just $30, a staggering difference from the full price. StackSocial hasn't listed an exact end date for this offer, but it is set to expire soon, so act quickly if you want to snag a license at this price.
This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.
After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.
