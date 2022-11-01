SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Upgrade to a Pixel 7 Pro With 12 Months of Mint Mobile Service and Save Nearly $500

In addition to $400 off the price of the phone, Mint Mobile is giving away six free months of service when you prepay for six months.

Pixel 7 Pro face down on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best Android phones out there right now, you may be looking to pick up Google's latest and greatest, the Pixel 7 Pro. Priced at $899, it's definitely not one of the cheapest Android phones, but this Pixel deal from Mint Mobile makes it much more affordable. For a limited time, you can grab the Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 when you prepay for six months of Mint Mobile service, at $15 a month, which makes the purchase total $589. To sweeten the deal even further, Mint Mobile is adding an extra six months of service for free, saving you an extra $90.

Mint Mobile is a virtual network operator that runs on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network but at a fraction of the monthly cost. With Mint Mobile, you prepay upfront for your monthly bills depending how much data you want each month. This deal includes 4GB of data each month with unlimited talk and text, though if you want more data you can upgrade the plan for an additional cost. It's available to new Mint Mobile customers, so you can either create a new phone number or port your existing one over to Mint in order to qualify. 

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch screen and a three-camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and it runs on Android 13. It has Google's powerful Tensor G2 chip inside, which unlocks some great software features for improving your photos. 

Whether you're looking to switch things up for yourself or want to add a line for a family member, this is a deal that's definitely worth considering.

