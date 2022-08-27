Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now

The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.

Right now you can save $50 on on Amazon, bringing the price to just $280. Note you only save that much on the space gray model, not the silver one.

Apple's 10.2-inch tablet comes with an A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models and now has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light.

It also features a Lightning connector and gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, the 2021 iPad supports the and , which are sold separately, but can help you create and work with ease and may be worth the investment.

And if you are worried that 64GB of storage may not be enough for your pictures, videos or other projects or media, remember that Apple offers plenty of ways to increase your storage if you are willing to use cloud services like the company's own iCloud option or apps like Dropbox and Google Drive, so that storage size shouldn't limit what you can do on your iPad. And springing for the smaller size will save you a lot of money down when compared to the larger , which starts at $479 at the Apple Store.

CNET's Scott Stein wrapped up his review of this iPad by saying, "I think the basic unexciting iPad wins out. Especially for the price." He awarded it an Editors' Choice.

