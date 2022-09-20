Snag a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can

Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just .

In addition to the M1 chip powering it, the MacBook Pro on sale features 8GB of RAM and a , or a . There's a 13.3-inch Retina display with excellent brightness, color accuracy and viewing angles plus two USB-C and Thunderbolt ports for connecting external displays or accessories. And you can expect up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

While there isn't a clear end date for this offer, the M1 MacBook Pro now being discontinued means that its days on store shelves are numbered as Apple ramps up availability of the refreshed M2 model. You can get Apple's M1 MacBook Pro in silver and space gray, and if you happen to be in the market for some new headphones, you can for $1,020, saving your $350. You'll also score four months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, as well as three months of Apple TV Plus, for free with your purchase if you're a new or returning customer to those services -- an additional $95 in savings.

Best Buy also has the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chips on sale at up to $400 off if you need something a little more powerful.