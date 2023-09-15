Upgrade to an Unlocked OnePlus 10T Today for Just $380

It's easy to think that you have to spend a small (or big) fortune to get into a new smartphone these days, but the fact of the matter is you really don't. As if to prove the point, Woot is now selling a new OnePlus 10T for only $380.

The OnePlus 10T on sale for just $380 is the 128GB model, but you can also upgrade to the 256GB version if you need double the storage. That'll cost you $420, which is still around half as much as the just-announced iPhone 15. No matter which of these capacities you choose you'll get an unlocked device that will work on all of the major carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Google Fi and more.

This particular OnePlus 10T deal will only be available for the remainder of the day, or until stocks run dry. We don't know how many units are on hand, but we do know that this phone comes with some impressive specifications, considering the price.

Those specs begin with its 6.7-inch, 120Hz display and continue on the inside thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. A 50-megapixel camera system will handle everything you throw at it, while the 125-watt fast-charging feature will get you a full day's charge after spending just 10 minutes on the charger.

In his review last year, CNET's Andrew Lanxon felt the OnePlus 10T sacrificed a little too much in terms of aesthetics to hit its original $649 price, but managed performance roughly equivalent to the iPhone 13 Pro. He found it could play demanding games at max settings, no trouble. And at almost half that original price, it seems like an excellent value.

The OnePlus 10T comes in black, a color that will fit most aesthetics, and is well worth considering if you need a reliable phone without spending too much money on it. Just remember that this deal is set to expire tonight.