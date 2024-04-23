Upgrade to an OLED TV Now With Woot's Affordable Refurbished Collection

When it comes to picture quality, OLED screens are the best option out there. That's why top-notch OLED models usually carry a hefty cost. If upgrading to an OLED model is important to you, but you're hoping to nab one at a more affordable price, one way you can save some cash is to take advantage of refurbished models. Woot currently has a number of refurbished LG OLED 4K TVs you can grab at steep discounts. Prices start at just $767, but these deals are only available now through April 30 while supplies last.

LG's OLED C3 TV is our favorite high-end TV on the market. Not only does this slim 4K OLED model have Alexa already built into it, but it's also an ideal television for gaming. You can grab the refurbished 55-inch set for only $947, which is a decent size for your entertainment hub and most other spaces.

Another great option is LG's OLED G3, which earned a spot on our roundup of the best TVs you can get in 2024 thanks to its outstanding picture quality. You can snag the 65-inch model for just $1,697 right now.

Or for those looking to go all out with a 77-inch behemoth for a full theatrical experience at home, you can take advantage of the with either the 2023 LG B3 OLED TV for $1,387 or the 2022 LG A2 OLED TV for just $1,157.

Just note that supplies are limited many sizes have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. And if you're a little nervous about buying a refurbished model, rest assured that all TVs come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

But if you'd prefer buying new, we have plenty of TV deals available for those looking for OLED TVs or the most affordable models you can grab.