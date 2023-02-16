Snag a Hands-Free Amazon Omni Series 4K TV for Up to $330 Off

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, then you know there are a ton of options out there, and if you shop around, you can find some solid deals on 4K TVs. And right now, Amazon Prime members cans save up to 44% on the brand's advanced Fire TV Omni Series, with some models discounted by as much as $330. You'll need a Prime subscription to take advantage of these savings, and there's no clear-cut expiration, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.

Fire TV Omni models are an excellent option for watching your preferred streaming services at home because they come equipped with 4K Ultra HD, HLG, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus for a crisp, immersive picture. Plus, they're equipped with built-in microphones to allow for truly hands-free control of your TV via Amazon Alexa. That means you can look up context and adjust volume with just your voice. Plus, your TV will be compatible with other Amazon devices, like the popular line of Echo speakers, that can be paired for a more robust sound. And if you spring for the 65- or 75-inch model, your screen will have support for Dolby Vision as well.

Check out the discounts:

There's also a , but it's only available at its usual list price of $400. But whichever model you choose, your TV will also include three HDMI 2.0 ports and an HDMI eARC 2.1 port, so you'll be able to connect other devices to your entertainment hub. Note, too, that because these TVs have microphones, you can use your screen for two-way calling when you connect a compatible webcam.