Upgrade to a Roomba Robot Vacuum for Just $180 With This Limited-Time Amazon Deal

Grabbing yourself a robot vacuum is a one-way trip into the future. Not a bad future either, rather one of the good ones where you get to take a nap and the vacuuming still gets done. While the very best robot vacuums will set you back a fair chunk of money, there are many budget options worth considering for those that don't need something top of the range. The Roomba Essential from iRobot is one such option, and right now it's down to a new record low price of $180 at Amazon -- a $70 saving.

This robot vacuum packs in a lot for a low price normally, so the 28% discount only makes it better. Along with an impressive 120-minute battery life, you can also program this vacuum to activate when you leave your home, which means you don't even have to worry about the noise. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to make sure your carpeted floors and hard floors are debris free and it's easy to set everything up in the Roomba app. You can also control it via Alexa.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Though it doesn't have lidar-powered object detection like more expensive models, it can navigate around furniture and automatically cleans in neat lines so there are no spots missed. It can also route itself back to its charging dock once its battery runs out, so you don't have to worry about putting it back on charge between cleans. It's certainly not flashy, but not everyone is looking to spend $500 and up on a robot vacuum to help keep their home clean. At just $180, it's one of the best robot vacuum deals going on right now.