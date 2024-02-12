Upgrade to a New Samsung Monitor at Up to 40% Off Right Now

If it's been a few years since the last time you bought a monitor, now might be the time to consider picking one up, especially since the tech and prices have improved over the years. With options ranging from great office and graphics-design specific monitors to high-end gaming monitors that are, quite frankly, eye-wateringly expensive, there's an option out there for you. Even better, this Amazon sale will net you up to 40% off a wide range of Samsung monitors, some of the best on the market.

To start us off, one great option for those who want to do graphic design or need a lot of screen real estate is this 32-inch S70A Series with 4K resolution and HDR10. While it originally went for $350, it's been discounted to $299, so it's a pretty good price overall. Another option is the Samsung 32-inch M80B, which is a smart monitor and can let you get work done even without being connected to a computer, although it is a bit pricier at $400, a $73 discount on its usual price.

If you're looking for a gaming monitor, this 27-inch Odyssey G3 is a solid option since it runs at FHD and can hit a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a good choice for entry-to-mid tier gaming. It's only going for $180 right now. On the other hand, if you want something more high-end, this 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 has a 4K resolution and can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for that resolution. It typically will run you an astounding $1,500, but it's discounted by a considerable $600 right now, which brings it down to $900.

Another interesting way to go is with an ultrawide curved monitor, such as this massive 49-inch Odyssey G93SC, which actually even has an OLED panel. It runs a QHD resolution with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and is going for $1,200 rather than the usual $1,600. Finally, if you just want the best of the best and have the money to burn, then you can't get better than the 2nd generation 55-inch Odyssey Ark, which is quite possibly the best gaming monitor from any brand that you can buy, and it's going for a whopping $1,962, although that's down from $3,000, so you can get an idea of how high-end it is.

There are a ton more options, so be sure to check out the complete sale while you're at it. And, if nothing tickles your fancy, there are some other great monitor deals you can take a look at.