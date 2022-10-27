Upgrade to a Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185 (Save $64)

Investing in a smart thermostat is a good idea for most people. Not only will upgrading your thermostat add a lot of convenience to your day, but you can also save money on your energy bills. Right now Woot is offering the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185, saving you $64 on the list price. This offer is available now through Nov. 3 while supplies last.

This smart thermostat allows you to change the temperature right from your phone. So whether you are comfortable on the couch or cozy in bed, you won't have to get up when you want to adjust. In fact, you can even make manual adjustments via the Nest app anywhere you have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, meaning you can change your settings at work or while you're away on vacation. Additionally, you won't have to program your thermostat to the perfect schedule (though you can make tweaks anytime you want), because this thermostat learns your routine and will program itself. Plus, when you're away it will adjust the temperature so that you're not heating or cooling an empty home, which can cut your energy costs.

The device has a color LCD screen measuring just over 2 inches in diameter (or 3.2 inches in diameter for the entire device) and includes sensors for temperature, humidity, near-field activity, far-field activity and ambient light. That means that when you approach it, your Nest will light up to show you the time or temperature. And it can even sense potential issues for homes that have a forced-air furnace system and keep you updated via the app. You'll also get a limited one-year manufacturer's warranty, just in case. While this thermostat should work with most homes, it's important to check compatibility before you buy.

