Upcoming: LEGO Witch Mini Build for free

On October 2 and 3, participating LEGO Stores retail locations will offer a LEGO Witch Model Build for free when you register via this form as part of its Monthly Mini Model Build Event. (Kids will learn how to build the mini model and then get to take it home.) This event is open to children ages 6 to 14 only and valid while supplies last (about 120 sets per night, per store). Click here to find a location near you.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!