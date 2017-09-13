Upcoming: LEGO Ninjago Build for free + in-store at Toys"R"Us

  • CNET
On September 23 from 12pm to 2pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us retail locations will offer a LEGO Ninjago Building Event for free. Kids will build and take home a LEGO Ninjago Mini Ninja Training Temple and receive a LEGO Ninjago headband too. This event is open to children aged six and older and valid while supplies last. Click here to find your nearest location.

