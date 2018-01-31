Upcoming: LEGO Creative Set w/ Baseplate for $6 + pickup at Walmart

On February 3, 7, and 11, Walmart will offer the LEGO Classic Creative Building Set bundled with the LEGO Classic Sand Baseplate for $5.65 in celebration of LEGO's 60th anniversary. (This price is what you would've paid in 1958.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our November mention of the building set alone and easily the lowest price we've seen. (For both items, it's a low by about $36) The building set includes 583 pieces in 41 colors and a brick separator. The 32x32-stud baseplate measures 10" x 10". Quantities are limited for each day.
Looking for other 60th anniversary deals? As we mentioned yesterday, the retro LEGO 60th Anniversary Bricks on a Roll Set is also available for $29.97 with in-store pickup.
