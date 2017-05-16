Upcoming: Hatchimals Party Event for free + in-store at Toys"R"Us

On May 20 from 12 to 2 pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us retail stores will offer Hatchimals Colleggtibles for free when they participate in the First Hatch Party Event. Plus, kids will also be able to take part in the Hatchimals coloring activity. This event is open to children age six and older and valid while supplies last. Click here to find your nearest location.
