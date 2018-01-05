Upcoming: Geoffrey's Birthday LEGO Build for free + at Toys"R"Us stores

On January 6, from 3 pm to 4 pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us locations offer Rewards"R"Us Geoffrey's Birthday Club members a LEGO birthday build and other surprises for free. There will also be story-time with Geoffrey and other in-store activities.
Can't make it in January? Select Toys"R"Us locations will host this same event on February 3 and March 3, from 3 pm to 4 pm local time. Not a Rewards"R"Us member? It's free to join. Make sure to enroll in Geoffrey's Birthday Club during sign-up. Members will receive an email coupon for the LEGO build; print it or show a copy on your phone to receive your item.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!