Upcoming: Geoffrey's Birthday LEGO Build for free + at Toys"R"Us stores

On January 6, from 3 pm to 4 pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us locations offer Rewards"R"Us Geoffrey's Birthday Club members a LEGO birthday build and other surprises for free. There will also be story-time with Geoffrey and other in-store activities.



Can't make it in January? Select Toys"R"Us locations will host this same event on February 3 and March 3, from 3 pm to 4 pm local time. Not a Rewards"R"Us member? It's free to join. Make sure to enroll in Geoffrey's Birthday Club during sign-up. Members will receive an email coupon for the LEGO build; print it or show a copy on your phone to receive your item.