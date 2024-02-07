Up to $100 Off Cuisinart Pizza Oven, Air Fryer and More with Valentine's Day Specials

Some say "I love you" with flowers, others say it with pizza. Right now, you can make that happen when you score up to $100 off top-rated Cuisinart kitchen appliances on Amazon, including pizza ovens, air fryers, coffee makers, and more thanks to their big February sale. Plus, if you're a Prime member you can get these delivered well ahead of Valentine's Day.

Get a portable, indoor 12-inch pizza oven you can move from countertop to picnic bench for $300, a $100 savings, available in black or stainless steel. This little oven goes up to 700 degrees in less than 30 minutes and can cook pizzas in under five minutes. If an air fryer has been on your love's list, the Cuisinart TOA-95 digital air fryer toaster oven combo in stainless steel is currently $250, an $80 discount on the regular price of $330.

If the way to your sweetie's heart is coffee, check out the Cuisinart 4-in-1 coffee maker for $250, a $40 savings. It can make a 12-cup pot of coffee, espresso including Nespresso pod adapter, and foam the milk.

Head over to the Cuisinart Amazon storefront to check out the prices on popcorn makers, food processors and more.