Unlocked Pixel 7 Deals at Amazon Offer Free Storage Upgrades

Save $100 on high-capacity Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices for a limited time.

Adam Oram
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Looking to upgrade your phone in 2023? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are more budget-friendly alternatives to Apple and Samsung's flagship devices, and right now you can grab an unlocked model with a free storage upgrade at Amazon. The 256GB Pixel 7 is down to $599, the same starting price as the 128GB version, and both the 256GB and 512GB Pixel 7 Pro configurations are $100 off too, making for some of the best Pixel 7 deals around right now.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch screen, up to 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. It offers a few key upgrades over 2021's Pixel 6 Pro, including the second-gen Tensor G2 chip, improved cameras and a refined design. Its adaptive battery can last up to 72 hours when the extreme battery saver mode is activated, and it's IP68-rated water- and dust-resistant to keep your phone safe from spills, drops and other hazards.

The Pixel 7 is essentially a smaller, cheaper version of the Pixel 7 Pro, though there isn't a huge gulf in quality between the two for the difference in price. Its display is smaller and offers a lower refresh rate and resolution, the day-to-day battery life is shorter, and the cameras are less advanced, but it still won a spot on our list of the best phones on the market due to its stellar value for money. 

The storage upgrade promotion at Amazon is slated to run until March 18, though specific models could sell out sooner than that.

