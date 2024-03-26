Unlocked Google Pixel Phone Prices Discounted by Up to 29% at Amazon

Whether the best phone for you is the latest and greatest model or a more affordable option, this Google Pixel phone sale at Amazon is worth peeping. It offers discounts across the entire lineup of Pixel devices with up to 29% off regular prices, even after the end of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. Models on sale include the Pixel 7A, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. There is something for everyone's needs and budgets. But now the Amazon event has ended, you'll need to act fast as these prices are probably not here to stay.

The Pixel 8 is discounted right now, with a massive $200 off. That means you'll pay just $499 rather than $699. The deal is now its best-ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the top of the range, we have the biggest of the bunch, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its own $200 discount. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $749 instead of the normal $999. That's an impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

However, if you're searching for the cheapest of the phones on offer, you may want to grab the Pixel 7A, which costs just $374 ($125 savings) if you order today. That's a great price, and matches the lowest price we've seen for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

