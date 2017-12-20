Underground Toys Star Wars Porg Plush for $12 + pikcup at Gamestop

Gamestop offers the Underground Toys Star Wars Porg on Board Suction Cup Plush for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. It can be hung inside the car comes with a sticker.
Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Choose "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.)
