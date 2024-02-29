Unbeatable Offer: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for Just $190 at Best Buy and Amazon

There's no shortage of choice when it comes to Android tablets on the market, and that can make trying to differentiate between them as you shop a little challenging. But it's usually the size of the display, how much storage is available, and most importantly, how much it will cost that you should be taking note of when comparing your options. And when it comes to those categories, it's hard to top the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus -- especially with the current discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a large 10.9-inch display, making the discounted price of $190 a solid deal. That's a $30 saving over the normal $220 asking price, although we don't know for how long the deal will remain on the table. If you want to be sure you can take advantage of this price, now is the time to act.

In terms of key specifications, that midsize display and decent amount of storage size are two of the main ones to take notice of, plus the whole thing is powered by Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. If the 64GB storage limit is a concern, note that it can be expanded up to 1TB via an optional microSD card if required, and that's something that can be resolved pretty inexpensively. Four speakers with Dolby Atmos support round out the main specs of note, making this a solid movie-watching device.

