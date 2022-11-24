Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Ultra-Comfy Hey Dude Shoes Are Up to 53% Off for Amazon's Black Friday Sale

You'll have a hard time finding a more comfortable shoe for the price, so just grab a few pairs for yourself today.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

If your Black Friday shopping has you looking for new shoes, this limited time deal on Hey Dude options at Amazon is a must-see. This limited time deal offers up to 53% off a variety of designs and color options for both men and women, and the shoes drop to as low as $27 with Amazon's great Black Friday deals.

See at Amazon

I currently own a few pairs of Hey Dude shoes and wear them regularly. They're super comfortable and fit true to size. I usually have a hard time shoe shopping because I have wider feet, but these fit without any issue. They've held up well to regular wear and tear and are supportive enough to wear while out walking around.

The sale has some basic dark color options, some lighter and tan options and some fun colorful ones for both men and women. At these prices, you should absolutely give them a try to see how you like them.