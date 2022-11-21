Ulta Is Having a Black Friday Blowout, Grab Must-Haves for Low Prices Until Nov. 26

Calling all beauty and self-care lovers! Black Friday wouldn't be the biggest shopping event of the year without great deals from beauty retail giant Ulta, now would it? Ulta is not disappointing us with the deals it's offering for the next few days.

From now until Nov. 26, you can shop online or in-store and score big discounts on hundreds of products. You could opt to have items delivered to you or you could choose curbside pickup. Also, you can get a free eight-piece Ulta Beauty Collection gift with any $60 online purchase.

We've rounded up some of the best items in each category to guide you through the sale. Keep in mind that new deals are being unlocked each day until the 26th, so keep coming back to make sure you're seeing everything that's on sale this week.

Hair

Revlon There are plenty of hair tools on sale at Ulta right now, but this one is tried, tested and one of my favorites. I have long, thick and curly hair. But when I dry my locks with this volumizer, I get a salon-type blowout that I can rock in any weather. I pair it with some heat protectant and a shine finish for a polished and perfect look.

The first thing that stood out to me about this sale are the haircare deals. Select shampoos from Biolage, Redken, Joico and Fekkai are now as low as $15. With Fekkai, you save up to 50% on over a handful of different products like its (save $13).

One of my favorite brands, Biolage, is offering $23 and for just $15. If you have some color in your hair, consider going for the and that Joico is offering for $15 (save $8).

There are also huge sales on ; buy one get one free ; buy one get one free on ; buy one get one ; and curling irons.

Skin

Ulta It doesn't get more luxurious than Lancome. Treat your skin to some soft, milky and cleansing goodness with this Galatee Confort Comforting Milky Creme Cleanser. Usually it's $54 but you can grab it for $27. If you spend $42 in Lancome products you can get a beauty box for $75, or get a complimentary rose quartz roller when you spend $99 on skincare purchases.

Skincare products from at Ulta. That includes cleansers, overnight creams, eye creams and more. You'll also get 40% off all of Kylie Skin, Wella products and Juice Beauty. Select products at Derma E are 50% off while products from The Body Shop, Kopari, No7 are 30% off.

I recently picked up a Bliss Disappearing Act primer that keeps my makeup in place all day without drying my face out and I love it. Check out (save $7) and the (save $5).

Makeup

Ulta The name of the brand says it all: ColourPop really adds a splash of color to whatever makeup you're putting on. I especially love their eyeshadow palettes. The eyeshadows will apply like a cream to your eyelids and the colors will last all day. A lot of ColourPop palettes are now just $7 (save $7), not just this one.

There are loads of makeup deals here, including . You'll also grab and have dozens of colors at your fingertips for just $14 a piece (save $13). Select products, products, and are all 50% off.

At 40% off, you'll find steals from , and . Grab 30% off all products, select products and all of

Fragrance

Ulta I took a chance when I bought this little roller ball, having never even heard of the brand before taking a whiff of the perfume inside. But I liked it immediately and found out soon enough that this fragrance lasts for a while on your skin. I like it because it can easily fit into my bags if I feel like I need a re-up and it's the perfect travel size. A little goes a long way with this rollerball.

While the beauty and makeup deals will have you looking good, you can also smell good and save some money. Grab a or two .

Other along with Armani perfumes and colognes are now 40%, but those deals are online only. Nemat oils are also 25% off during this sale.

If you spend $65 or more on fragrance products, you can get a free plush robe or luxury throw while supplies last.