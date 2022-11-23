Shop Black Friday Deals on Twelve South's Sleek Cases, Chargers and More

Convenient cases, adapters and other accessories can help you make the most of your phone, laptop and other devices that you use on a daily basis. And right now, you can pick some up at a discount. Twelve South makes a whole ecosystem of handy gadgets and accessories for your devices, and right now you can pick some up for less at its ongoing . These deals are available now through Nov. 28, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these saving.s

Most Twelve South gear is designed specifically for Apple devices, so you'll iPhone, MacBook or iPad users will find tons of great discounted accessories at this sale. If you use a MacBook as your primary computer, and want a more permanent workstation at home, you could pick up this while it's on sale for just $45, $15 off the usual price. It keeps your laptop at a more comfortable and ergonomic height so you're putting less strain on your neck and back during those long days at your desk.

Or grab the for hands-free iPad use. The adjustable arm holds your iPad at any angle, and it can be used with the weighted desk stand, or by clamping it to a shelf or table. It's currently on sale for $65, $15 off the usual price. And if you're tired of charging cables cluttering your nightstand, you could pick up this . It delivers 20 watts of power, can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once, and is on sale for $80, $20 off the usual price.

There are also discounts on , , and much more. And for even more savings, check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.