Turn Your Living Room Into a Home Theater With Hundreds Off Xgimi Projectors

If you're shopping for a new TV and screen size is your No. 1 priority, you may want to think about switching over to a projector. They may not be able to compete with the picture quality of pricier TVs, but they offer a huge screen to enjoy your movies, shows and video games, and right now you can pick up some of our favorites of the year for less at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The online retailer is offering and you can save up to $425 using the on-page instant coupons. There's no set expiration for these deals, but offers come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping frenzy, so get your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one on sale.

The earned a spot on our list of the best portable projectors and the best home theater projectors for 2022. It's a compact 1080p HD projector features 800 ASNI lumens of brightness, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and dual built-in 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and it uses the Android TV 9.0 OS, so you can use it to access all your favorite streaming apps directly. Right now you can pick it up for just $599 when you activate the instant coupon for $150 off. You can also grab the slightly brighter and more versatile on sale for $719, $130 off the usual price.

If 4K picture is a must-have for your home entertainment setup, your most affordable option at this sale is the . In addition to its stunning 4K resolution, it also boasts 2,200 ASNI lumens of brightness, dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers for room-filling sound, and screen adaption technology to give you the best picture possible. This projector is already $500 off the list price, and you can save an extra $425 with the instant coupon, dropping the price down to $1,274.

And if you want the best of the best, and can afford it, you'll want to pick up the . It boasts stunning 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR10 support for crisp, vibrant images on a massive 120-inch screen. One of the biggest benefits of this high-end model is that it's a short-throw projector, so it only needs 12 inches of clearance from the wall or screen to project an image -- a serious advantage if you're short on space. It's already on sale for $300 off, and you can save an extra $260 with the instant coupon, dropping the price down to $2,239.