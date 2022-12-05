Turn Your iPad Pro Into a Laptop With This $37 Brydge Keyboard Case

Apple's iPad Pro isn't quite a laptop, but with it's lighting fast performance and powerful hardware, you can certainly use it like one. And if you want to pair yours with a keyboard for a more traditional laptop feel, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Brydge makes sleek Bluetooth keyboard cases that make it easy to convert your Apple tablet into a compact laptop, and right now you can grab one on sale. Verizon is currently offering 75% off the and keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Verizon only states that this is a limited time offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a keyboard case at this price.

These Brydge cases are compatible with both 2021 and 2022 models of the iPad Pro and attach using a unique hinge design that holds your iPad Pro in place. They are equipped with a full-size keyboard, including a whole row of dedicated iOS special characters, and have three levels of backlighting so you can work in any environment. The hinges rotate up to 180 degrees so you can always find the best angle for working or watching. There's also a snap-on magnetic backplate included to protect the rear of your iPad.

The main difference between the Brydge Pro and Pro Plus is that the latter also has an integrated touchpad. However, both models are currently on sale for $37, saving you $113, so whether you want the touchpad or not will come down to your personal preferences. And if you do have the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the keyboard for that model is also on sale for $42, saving you $128.