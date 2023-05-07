Try Coffees From Around the World With 50% Off Atlas Coffee Club Pods

Thanks to their unrivaled convenience, tons of people are making the switch to Keurig and other single-serve coffee makers. And if you're looking to branch our from the coffee pod selection at your local grocery store, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Atlas Coffee Club makes Keurig-compatible pods with delicious single-origin coffees from around the world and ships them right to your front door. And when you sign up right now, your first delivery is 50% off. This offer is only available through May 14, so get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Atlas Coffee Club lets you customize your subscription according to what kinds of coffee you like and how much you typically drink. Coffees are sourced from India, Columbia, Ethiopia and Costa Rica, and you can opt for only light to medium roasts, medium to dark roasts, dark-only roasts or all roasts is you don't have a preference. You'll only get coffee from one country with the 24-cup plan ($15), or you can upgrade to the 48-cup plan ($20) or the 72-cup plan ($25), which include coffees from two countries. You can also opt for delivery every two, four or six weeks depending on how fast you go through pods, but just note that the discount is only applied to the first shipment.