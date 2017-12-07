Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars Black Series Ed. for $7 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars The Black Series Edition for $7.49. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $6.) It features 1,800 questions from the Star Wars saga.
