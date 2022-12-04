Treat Yourself to Some Extra Convenience With Up to 38% Off HBN Smart Devices

Smart devices can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and it might not cost as much as you think. These devices have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and right now at Amazon, you can even pick some up on sale. The online retailers is offering up to 38% off a variety of different HBN smart devices, including plugs, lights, usage monitors and even an automatic pet feeder. Not all deals have a set expiration, but discounts come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out.

Whether you've already got a ton of smart devices in your house, or you're looking to start your collection, you'll find tons of helpful and budget-friendly devices at this sale. HBN's dual-socket smart plug is one of our favorites on the market in 2022, and right now you can pick up a , $4 off the usual price. Or, if you're looking for an easy way to help make your holiday get-togethers more festive, you can grab some smart outdoor string lights. This allows you to adjust the color and brightness from your phone or a compatible smart hub, and is currently on sale for $40, $10 off the usual price. And if you're going to be doing some traveling over the holidays and need a way to look after your furry friend while you're away, you can pick up this . You can program it to give food at specific times or activate it manually through the companion app. It even has a built-in camera and microphone so you can see what's happening while you're away. It's on sale for $72, which is already $18 off the usual price, but you can save an extra $10 when you activate the instant coupon on the product page.