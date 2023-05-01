Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Treat Your Mom to Unique Coffees and Teas With a Discounted Atlas Membership

You can save up to $50 on a coffee or tea club membership at Atlas' Mother's Day sale.

Max McHone
Atlas Coffee Club/CNET
This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide, CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.

Mother's Day is just two weeks away, so it's time to start shopping for that perfect gift. And if your mom is serious about her coffee or tea, then we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Atlas is offering up to $50 off its coffee and tea club gifts, so you can save on a three-, six- or 12-month subscription for your mom. This offer is only available through May 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

When you gift your mom an Atlas subscription, she can get exotic coffees or teas from around the world shipped right to her front door every month. With a tea club subscription, each box contains two kinds of single-origin loose leaf teas, and you can choose between black, green and herbal teas if your mom has a preference. With a coffee club subscription, you'll receive either a half-bag, one bag or two bags every month, and you can decide if you want whole bean coffee, preground or Keurig-compatible pods. Each box also comes with other bonuses like postcards from each origin country, and notes about the taste and history of each coffee or tea. Prices start at $50 for a three-month subscription ($10 off), or you can get a six-month subscription for $99 ($21 off) or a full year for $189 ($51 off), and shipping is free. 

