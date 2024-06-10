X
Treat Your Dad to an AncestryDNA Kit for Just $39 This Father's Day

Save $60 and help your family find out about where they really come from.

ancestry-dna-kit-commerce-image
AncestryDNA / CNET

Discovering your genetic roots is easier than ever before with the rise of DNA test kits. While not everyone is fussed by where their DNA hails from, it can make a great way to map out your family tree a bit. Because of that, these kits make for good Father's Day gifts, and you can currently grab the standard AncestryDNA kit for just $39 from both Amazon and directly at Ancestry. That's a huge 61% saving. 

Discounts on bundles with World Explorer and All Access memberships are also available with as much as $150 off

No matter which of the Ancestry offerings you choose, you'll get two main features: detailed information about your family's origins, right down to the geographical regions involved, as well as DNA matches, which allow you to organize and connect with your DNA relatives as easily as possible. The more premium bundles offer some more advanced data, like genetic traits, access to billions of records, news archives, photos and more.  

These offers are slated to end June 16, so definitely act fast if you think your old man would get a kick out of it. 

