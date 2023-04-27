Treat Mom to Something Special With These Mother's Day Deals

A mother's love is hard to beat, and Mother's Day -- which falls on May 14 this year -- is right around the corner. If you're looking to celebrate the mother figures in your life, now is a great time to grab something special. There are a ton of deals and discounts available that can help you spoil Mom, whether you're looking to splurge or are shopping while staying on budget. Check out some of our favorite offers below.

Cheryl's Cookies Cheryl's Cookies 20% off of $50 orders Does your mom have a sweet tooth? Sate her cravings with a gift box of sweet treats. Right now you can save 20% on orders of $50 or more sitewide when you use promo code ILYMOM20 now through May 14. See at Cheryl's Cookies

Brookstone/CNET Brookstone Up to 70% off If you're still deciding what your mother would love to have, Brookstone has put together a gift guide to help out. A ton of items including deep tissue massagers, digital photo frames, body scrubs, massage chairs, sleeping masks, LED face masks, smart mugs and other goodies are discounted by up to 70% now through May 14. See at Brookstone

Soothe Soothe 15% off services One gift all mothers can appreciate is a little self-care. Now through May 16, you can save 15% on all services from Soothe, making it the perfect way to gift your mom some relaxation. Soothe offers in-home massage, beauty and wellness services. Simply use promo code MOMS15 at checkout to take advantage of these savings. See at Soothe

Nike/CNET Nike Up to 55% off select styles Another great way to show your mom some love this Mother's Day is to invest in a new pair of kicks for her to wear. If you know your mom's shoe size, Nike can help you save up to 55% on select styles. You have to be a member to take advantage of this deal, but membership is free and it unlocks free shipping, so it's worth signing up. See at Nike

Solo Stove Solo Stove $15 off Mesa and Mesa XL Want to spend quality time with Mom? Get your mother a Mesa or Mesa XL from Solo Stove to enjoy together. Whether you want a little warmth on summer nights or plan to make some s'mores, this mini-fire pit is an ultraportable option she's sure to love. And right now you can save $15 off Mesas when you use promo code MOM at checkout. See at Solo Stove

Caraway/CNET Caraway Up to 20% off Is your mom something of a baker or a chef? Now through May 15, you can treat your mother to premium cookware from Caraway Home and save up to 20% on all the kitchen essentials she'll need. See at Caraway Home

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Up to 40% off Some people think flowers are overdone, but let's face it -- classics remain popular for a reason. If your mom could use a little bit of brightness in her life, 1-800-Flowers has a ton of options that she's sure to love, some discounted by as much as 40%. See at 1-800-Flowers

Shari's Berries/CNET Shari's Berries 15% off orders of over $65 Shari's Berries offers a variety of chocolate covered strawberries, cheesecake bites and more. Plus, you can pair some of these decadent desserts with a bouquet with a bundle offer. Take 15% off your Mother's Day order of more than $65 when you use code BERRYMOM at checkout now through May 8. See at Shari's Berries

Lululemon/CNET Lululemon Studio $100 credit with Mirror purchase Want to help your mom reach her fitness and wellness goals? Right now when you purchase a Lululemon Studio Mirror, you'll get $100 to spend at Lululemon, which means Mom can spend the credit on gear and accessories she can enjoy during her next at-home workout. See at Lululemon Studio

And if you live far away from your mother and won't be able to make it home this Mother's Day, we have a few other gift ideas you can give even if you can't be there in person.