Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Speed Up Your VPNClimate and a Livable FutureWay Day DealsIn-Ear vs. Behind-Ear Hearing AidsComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar BatteriesVerizon 5G Home Internet15 Hidden iOS 16 Features
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Treat Mom to Something Special With These Mother's Day Deals

Spoil the important women in your life with a variety of offers to fit every budget.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
3 min read
See at Cheryl's Cookies
Two boxes of cookies from Cheryl's Cookies are placed on a flat surface.
Cheryl's Cookies
20% off of $50 orders
See at Cheryl's Cookies
See at Brookstone
A selection of Brookstone items including a digital photo frame, a wine glass, a sleep mask and more are displayed against a blue background.
Brookstone
Up to 70% off
See at Brookstone
See at Soothe
A woman lying down receives a massage.
Soothe
15% off services
See at Soothe
See at Nike
Renew In-Season TR 12 women's training shoes from Nike are displayed against a mint background.
Nike
Up to 55% off select styles
See at Nike
See at Solo Stove
The Solo Stove Mesa is available in six colors.
Solo Stove
$15 off Mesa and Mesa XL
See at Solo Stove
See at Caraway Home
A cookware set from Caraway Home is displayed against a yellow background.
Caraway
Up to 20% off
See at Caraway Home
See at 1-800-Flowers
Bouquet of colorful flowers in a vase
1-800-Flowers
Up to 40% off
See at 1-800-Flowers
See at Shari's Berries
A bowl of gourmet Mother's Day dipped strawberries from Shari's Berries is displayed against a green background.
Shari's Berries
15% off orders of over $65
See at Shari's Berries
See at Lululemon Studio
The Lululemon Studio Mirror is displayed against a blue background.
Lululemon Studio
$100 credit with Mirror purchase
See at Lululemon Studio

A mother's love is hard to beat, and Mother's Day -- which falls on May 14 this year -- is right around the corner. If you're looking to celebrate the mother figures in your life, now is a great time to grab something special. There are a ton of deals and discounts available that can help you spoil Mom, whether you're looking to splurge or are shopping while staying on budget. Check out some of our favorite offers below.

Two boxes of cookies from Cheryl's Cookies are placed on a flat surface.
Cheryl's Cookies

Cheryl's Cookies

20% off of $50 orders

Does your mom have a sweet tooth? Sate her cravings with a gift box of sweet treats. Right now you can save 20% on orders of $50 or more sitewide when you use promo code ILYMOM20 now through May 14. 

See at Cheryl's Cookies
A selection of Brookstone items including a digital photo frame, a wine glass, a sleep mask and more are displayed against a blue background.
Brookstone/CNET

Brookstone

Up to 70% off

If you're still deciding what your mother would love to have, Brookstone has put together a gift guide to help out. A ton of items including deep tissue massagers, digital photo frames, body scrubs, massage chairs, sleeping masks, LED face masks, smart mugs and other goodies are discounted by up to 70% now through May 14.

See at Brookstone
A woman lying down receives a massage.
Soothe

Soothe

15% off services

One gift all mothers can appreciate is a little self-care. Now through May 16, you can save 15% on all services from Soothe, making it the perfect way to gift your mom some relaxation. Soothe offers in-home massage, beauty and wellness services. Simply use promo code MOMS15 at checkout to take advantage of these savings.

See at Soothe
Renew In-Season TR 12 women's training shoes from Nike are displayed against a mint background.
Nike/CNET

Nike

Up to 55% off select styles

Another great way to show your mom some love this Mother's Day is to invest in a new pair of kicks for her to wear. If you know your mom's shoe size, Nike can help you save up to 55% on select styles. You have to be a member to take advantage of this deal, but membership is free and it unlocks free shipping, so it's worth signing up. 

See at Nike
The Solo Stove Mesa is available in six colors.
Solo Stove

Solo Stove

$15 off Mesa and Mesa XL

Want to spend quality time with Mom? Get your mother a Mesa or Mesa XL from Solo Stove to enjoy together. Whether you want a little warmth on summer nights or plan to make some s'mores, this mini-fire pit is an ultraportable option she's sure to love. And right now you can save $15 off Mesas when you use promo code MOM at checkout.

See at Solo Stove
A cookware set from Caraway Home is displayed against a yellow background.
Caraway/CNET

Caraway

Up to 20% off

Is your mom something of a baker or a chef? Now through May 15, you can treat your mother to premium cookware from Caraway Home and save up to 20% on all the kitchen essentials she'll need.

See at Caraway Home
Bouquet of colorful flowers in a vase
1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers

Up to 40% off

Some people think flowers are overdone, but let's face it -- classics remain popular for a reason. If your mom could use a little bit of brightness in her life, 1-800-Flowers has a ton of options that she's sure to love, some discounted by as much as 40%.

See at 1-800-Flowers
A bowl of gourmet Mother's Day dipped strawberries from Shari's Berries is displayed against a green background.
Shari's Berries/CNET

Shari's Berries

15% off orders of over $65

Shari's Berries offers a variety of chocolate covered strawberries, cheesecake bites and more. Plus, you can pair some of these decadent desserts with a bouquet with a bundle offer. Take 15% off your Mother's Day order of more than $65 when you use code BERRYMOM at checkout now through May 8. 

See at Shari's Berries
The Lululemon Studio Mirror is displayed against a blue background.
Lululemon/CNET

Lululemon Studio

$100 credit with Mirror purchase

Want to help your mom reach her fitness and wellness goals? Right now when you purchase a Lululemon Studio Mirror, you'll get $100 to spend at Lululemon, which means Mom can spend the credit on gear and accessories she can enjoy during her next at-home workout.

See at Lululemon Studio

And if you live far away from your mother and won't be able to make it home this Mother's Day, we have a few other gift ideas you can give even if you can't be there in person.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image