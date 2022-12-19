CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Travel in Style With 25% Off American Tourister Luggage Sitewide

Head into the New Year with brand new luggage for all your travel needs.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Blue two-piece luggage
American Tourister

Going to see your family or heading somewhere warm in 2023? If so, check out this American Tourister sale right now for holiday savings. With this sale, you get 25% off spinners and sets no matter the size through Dec. 28.

Cheap luggage sets don't come around every day, but this color blast two-piece set is $140, saving you $60. This set features a 20-inch carry-on that you can bring with you on the plane, and a 24-inch suitcase for more space. Both pieces have ergonomic grips and a hard shell to keep everything safe during bumps along the way. 

Other luggage sets include a wavebreaker two-piece set for $150 (save $50) that has a TSA lock on the 28-inch and multidirectional spinner wheels on both. And this upland three-piece set for $200 (save $130) features a TSA lock on all three pieces of luggage for the security you need for the whole family.

If you're shopping for a Disney adult or just a kid who loves all things Disney, you can pick up this Disney Minnie bows 20-inch spinner for $100 (save $100). This piece of luggage doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles but it expands for more room. Snag this $190 (save $160) Disney Mickey Mouse two-piece set if you want the iconic character on your luggage. And snag this Disney Mickey 20-inch spinner, also for $100 (save $100) if you want something that's much more vibrant and visible.

There are plenty of luggage sets and single pieces that can fit anyone's budget and style. Head over to American Tourister for more today.

