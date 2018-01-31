Transformers Platinum Ed. Soundwave Figure for $60 + free shipping

Hasbro via eBay offers the Transformers Platinum Edition Year of the Goat Soundwave Figure for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) The set includes the Soundwave figure, two quake hammers, a Megatron mini-figure, and Decepticon Frenzy, Buzzsaw, Laserbeak, Ravage, and Rumble cassette figures.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!