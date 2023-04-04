Transform Your Photos With Luminar Neo's $72 AI-Powered Editing Software

You don't have to be a professional photographer to get pro-level pictures. While it's true that investing in fancy equipment and having a good compositional eye can help, it's really the editing process where your raw picture can transform into a polished work of art.

If you're ready to take your photography to the next level, you won't want to miss this Luminar Neo. This advanced editing software uses AI to help you edit like a pro, and right now you can get lifetime access, plus add-on and preset bundles, for just $79, which saves you a whopping $321 compared to the usual price. Better yet, you can use coupon code TAKE10NOW at checkout to drop that price even lower, resulting in a final cost of just $72. This offer is only available for a few more days, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo editing software out there, but it takes months of training to be able to truly use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers tons of the same functions and features, but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. You can use it to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition or even remove and replace entire objects. It even comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button.

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, and can even be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Soulful Panoramas add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 10 different presets, or the Bokeh Dreams add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. And with lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

