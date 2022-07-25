Transform Your iPad Pro and Save Up to $144 With an Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard Bundle Deal

We didn't see any particularly great Apple Pencil deals for Prime Day, but Verizon is giving you the chance to save on essential iPad accessories today. Right now, when you along with either the or for iPad, you'll save 30%. For the smaller model, that equates to a $129 discount and an overall bundle price of $300. Go for the larger keyboard and you'll save $144, dropping the bundle price to $335 from $479.

Apple's Magic Keyboard works with all iPad Pro models released since 2018 and the 11-inch version is also compatible with both fourth- and fifth-gen iPad Air models. The accessory attaches magnetically to your iPad and links up via the Smart Connector on the back of the device for seamless connectivity and power. That means there's no need to pair via Bluetooth and no need to charge the keyboard. There's also a USB-C port integrated into the Magic Keyboard for a convenient way to pass power through to your iPad.

The second-gen Apple Pencil offers precise tilt and pressure sensitivity plus a lag-free experience so you'll be able to paint, doodle, and write across a bunch of apps on your iPad. It works with the same iPad models that the Magic Keyboard supports meaning you can completely transform the way you use your device with today's bundle deals.