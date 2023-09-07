Train Year-Round With Over $300 Off This Echelon EX-5S Exercise Bike

Now that the weather is cooling down, you've only got a few weeks left until the outdoor cycling season is over. But if you want to keep training throughout the winter, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This Echelon EX-5S-10 exercise bike allows you to work on your cardio year-round, and right now you can pick it up on sale for $715, which saves you over $300 compared to its typical price (and it has sold for as much as $1,200 as recently as last month). Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend you get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a 1,092 square inch footprint, this compact Echelon exercise bike is a great pick if you're short on space, but still want an easy way to workout at home. It features 32 different magnetic resistance levels, so you can fine-tune your workout to match your fitness, and it has an adjustable seat and handlebars to accommodate a variety of body types. It's also equipped with pedal toe cages, two USB ports you can charge your phone while you workout, and a 10-inch HD touchscreen that allows you to follow along with virtual classes. You'll need an Echelon Premier membership ($40/month) to get access to the library of over 300 live and on-demand classes, but this purchase does come with a 30-day free trial so you can try it out before you officially sign up.

