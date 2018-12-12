Trading Cards & Puzzles at GameStop: Buy 1, get 2nd free + free shipping w/ $35

  • CNET
Published: 2 hours ago / Deal expires in Dec 25, 2018
At GameStop, buy one select trading card pack, board game, or puzzle, and get a second item of equal or lesser value for free. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. That's both the best sale we've seen on these items this year, and a very cheap way to stock up on Pokémon cards (for anyone still staying analog in the age of Let's Go). Deal ends December 25.

