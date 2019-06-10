Trademark Gameroom Championship Cornhole Bean Bags for $10 for 8 + pickup at Walmart

  • CNET
Walmart offers the Trademark Games Championship Cornhole Bean Bags 8-Pack for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
  • Amazon currently offers them in Black/Red for $9, although they won't be in stock until June 6.
Features
  • measure 5.13" x 5.5" each
  • 4 each of blue and red
  • 15-oz. each
  • canvas outer and moisture-proof plastic inner liner
  • filled with eco-friendly plastic beads
