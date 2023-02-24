Trade Up to a New Galaxy S23 With $0 Out of Pocket for a Limited Time Only

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

Samsung recently released the Galaxy S23 lineup and just as you'd expect with the new phone comes a bunch of deals and discounts to get people buying. We've highlighted all of the best Galaxy S23 deals already, but this particular offer from Samsung is so good that we wanted to make sure everyone saw it before it ended. The phone officially hit shelves on Feb. 17 and right now you can with a trade-in and you can upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $200 out of pocket.

In order to get the phone for free, you're going to need to get one of the carrier versions, not the unlocked model. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are all offering large trade-in credits towards the new phone and bill credits to slash the overall price to $0. As part of its preorder specials, Samsung did a free storage upgrade, scoring you the 256GB option for the price of the 128GB model, but unfortunately that has ended.

The trade-in options do vary a little for each carrier, so you'll want to make sure that you check out all of the details on Samsung's site to ensure you pick the best option for you. The discounts here will likely be a mix of trade-in credit and monthly bill credits that are spread over the course of 24 to 36 months, depending on your carrier. If you want an unlocked model, you can get as much as $720 in trade-in credit towards the outright purchase of the new Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus models, meaning you can pay as little as $79 out of pocket for the new phones.

All orders placed now will earn a free instant credit of up to $100 to use at Samsung. This can be used towards the purchase of Samsung Care Plus service or accessories for your new phone.